Why should I sign up for CNN+?

How much does CNN+ cost?

The product costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Customers who sign up in the first four weeks directly through CNN are being offered the "Deal of the Lifetime:" 50% off the monthly plan -- for life -- as long as they remain subscribers.

Where can I find CNN+?

The streaming service lives right inside the existing CNN app , just a click away from our best in class news coverage and analysis.

What does CNN+ include?

A full slate of live and on-demand daily and weekly shows from familiar CNN faces like Anderson Cooper and Poppy Harlow and fresh personalities like distinguished anchor Chris Wallace, basketball legend Rex Chapman and acclaimed radio host Audie Cornish.

Are CNN's original series and films included?

Yes — an impressive library of award-winning content from original series like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" and CNN Films like "Blackfish" and "RBG." More than 1,000 titles are available.

What is the weekday schedule?

"Five Things with Kate Bolduan" begins the day at 7 a.m. ET, followed by "Go There" at 8 a.m., "The Big Picture with Sara Sidner" at 9 a.m., "Reliable Sources Daily" at 11 a.m., "The Source with Kasie Hunt" at 4 p.m., "The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo" at 5 p.m., "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" at 6 p.m., and "The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer" at 7:30.

Does CNN+ include CNN's existing TV channels?

No, CNN+ is a completely new product designed for a digital, streaming age. It does not simulcast CNN's existing channels; you'll still need a cable or satellite subscription to see those. But CNN's app will continue to let cable/satellite subscribers sign in and stream our channels.

What is "Interview Club?"

"Interview Club" is an interactive interview experience that is unique to CNN. The technology enables users to submit questions and hear answers from CNN reporters, newsmakers and expert guests in moderated sessions.