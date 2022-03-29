2 Chicago police officers and a suspect are injured in a traffic stop confrontation and shootout

(CNN) A Chicago police officer's ankle was crushed, another officer was shot in the hand, and a suspect was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in a traffic stop and subsequent shootout, city authorities said.

The officers' injuries were non-life-threatening; the suspect was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. Their names weren't immediately released.

The officers attempted a traffic stop in Chicago around 9:15 p.m. When the officers got out of their patrol car, the stopped car's driver pinned one officer between the two vehicles, Brown told reporters.

The driver apparently fired a gun at the officers, and the officers returned fire, Brown said.

Brown said the driver suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

