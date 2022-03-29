UK police to issue 20 fines over Downing Street lockdown parties

London (CNN) British police will issue 20 fines as part of their investigation into illegal parties held in the heart of Boris Johnson's government while the rest of the country was living under strict pandemic lockdowns.

London's Metropolitan Police said investigations were continuing and more so-called fixed-penalty notices could be issued at a later date.

The announcement marks the first official confirmation that events in Downing Street and Whitehall broke laws created by Johnson's government -- and it comes four months after the Prime Minister denied parties were held and insisted all guidance was followed.

The so-called "Partygate" scandal, which emerged in late 2021, sparked the most serious threat to Johnson's premiership to date. His early denials of any wrongdoing -- coupled with the subsequent revelation that he had himself attended several parties that officers were investigating -- sparked calls for him to resign from across the political spectrum.

Tuesday's police statement does not name any of the people who the fines will be issued to, and does not identify which of the events being investigated were found to have included rule-breaking. CNN has reached out to Downing Street.

