(CNN) Mick Schumacher's crash during qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could cost Haas as much as $1 million to repair the car.

Although the chassis and engine survived the impact, team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters that "the cost is still pretty high because all the suspension is gone, except the front left. I think there's still something on there. The rest is just like powder, carbon powder."

"I don't know money-wise as yet but these cars, between gearbox, the whole bodywork's gone, radiator ... between half a million to a million (dollars) I would say," Steiner added.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher , crashed during the second session of qualifying after hitting a curb, losing control of the car and spinning into the wall.

He was airlifted to hospital but released that same day following an initial assessment that found he had no injuries.

