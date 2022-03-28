Extraordinary Antarctica heatwave, 70 degrees above normal, would likely set a world record

(CNN) Scientists were shocked this month when a research station in Antarctica reported extraordinarily warm weather.

The temperature at Concordia Research station atop Dome C on the Antarctic Plateau -- typically known as the coldest place on Earth -- surged to an astounding 11.3 degrees Fahrenheit on March 18.

The normal high temperature for the day is around minus-56, which puts the March 18 reading at around 70 degrees warmer than normal.

If the World Meteorological Organization actually tracked this particular metric, scientists say it would likely set a world record.

🔥 The recent extraordinary heatwave in Antarctica appears to have set a new World Record for the largest temperature excess above normal (+38.5 °C / +69.3 °F) ever measured at an established weather station. pic.twitter.com/1Z5AiG4DU5 — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 28, 2022

It "appears to have set a new World Record for the largest temperature excess above normal ... ever measured at an established weather station," Robert Rohde, the lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, tweeted Monday.