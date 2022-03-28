New Texas fire burns more than 33,000 acres

(CNN) Firefighters in Texas are battling a wildfire at Fort Hood that has scorched about 33,175 acres since it started, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Critically dry vegetation" is fueling the fires amid drought conditions, the agency said. Weather conditions could worsen the situation.

"There is potential for large wildfires to occur today that may outpace firefighters' suppression efforts in areas near Childress, Lubbock, Abilene, Mineral Wells, Brownwood, Midland, San Angelo, Fredericksburg, Del Rio, Laredo and Brownsville," the release read.

By Tuesday, according to the release, the potential for large wildfires will escalate as "critical fire weather" is expected to develop over a large area of the state west of the I-35 corridor.

Amanda Burson Latham was helping a friend move farm equipment Sunday near Fort Hood and came across the Crittenburg Complex fire, she said.

"The flames were 30-40 feet high and there was a mixture of black and rust colored smoke that covered the sun," making everything an "eerie color," Latham said.

"You could feel the heat of off it and hear the trees breaking and cracking and the fire roaring," Latham said.