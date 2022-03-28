FBI offers $10,000 reward for missing Nevada woman

(CNN) The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old Nevada woman who has been missing for weeks.

Authorities on Friday arrested 41-year-old Troy Driver of Fallon, Nevada, holding him on a kidnapping charge, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's office, which said Irion was still missing.

It's unclear whether Driver has an attorney.

Naomi Irion is seen in video surveillance footage at a Walmart the morning she was allegedly abducted.

Irion was last seen at about 5 a.m. March 12 in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, when she was abducted, according to the FBI.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion's car at 5:24 a.m.

