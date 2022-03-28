Evacuation orders for 8,000 homes are lifted after a Colorado wildfire torches parts of the Boulder area

(CNN) All evacuation orders have been lifted after 19,000 residents were told to flee as the NCAR Fire ripped through part of Colorado, officials said.

Residents were allowed to return home Sunday evening, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

"With the exception of NCAR Road, all roads in the area are now open. Officials anticipate that NCAR Road will remain closed for several days," the agency said Sunday evening.

"While it is now safe to return home, people in the area of the fire should remain vigilant. Fire officials do not anticipate fully extinguishing the fire for several days. It is possible that the (city may) issue new evacuation orders if conditions deteriorate. Continue to follow this Boulder Office of Emergency Management page for updates."

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.