NFL announces new diversity committee after Brian Flores lawsuit

(CNN) The NFL announced Monday it has created a diversity advisory committee to review its hiring policies and practices with a "focus on senior-level coach and front office personnel positions."

The committee was created "in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring," the league said. Last month, Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams for racial discrimination.

The committee members include Rick Smith, the Houston Texans former general manager; Peter Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general; Don Thompson, the CEO and founder of Cleveland Avenue and former president and CEO of the McDonald's Corporation; and Pamela Carlton, the founder and president of Springboard.

"We've worked for years and made progress in many areas to ensure that staff and leaders in our office and at our clubs reflect the racial and gender makeup of America, but we have more work to do, particularly at the head coach and front-office level," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Goodell said he hopes the committee's work will help build a more inclusive league and their recommendations to "make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved."

