Scottie Scheffler becomes new world No. 1 after victory at WGC Match Play

(CNN) Golf has a new world No. 1 and Scottie Scheffler can't quite believe it.

Scheffler became the highest ranked golfer in the world on Sunday after victory at the World Golf Championships (WGC)-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas, US.

He beat fellow American Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final to end Jon Rahm's 36-week stay at the top of the rankings.

In the press conference after becoming world No. 1 for the first time in his career, Scheffler said that his head was still "spinning."

"It's not something that I didn't want to achieve or didn't believe that I could do. I grew up at Royal Oaks (Country Club in Dallas, Texas). I grew up wearing long pants to go practice because I wanted to be a professional golfer," he explained.

