Ukraine football coach casts doubt over 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Scotland

(CNN) Oleksandr Petrakov -- the Ukrainian men's national football team coach -- has cast doubt over whether his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier against Scotland can go ahead in June.

The game was initially scheduled to take place on March 24 in Glasgow, Scotland, but was postponed by FIFA to June following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"As long as people in my country continue to die, I cannot think about playing the game in Scotland," Petrakov said in an interview with Ukrainian TV station Football 1.

"We still have April and May to come, and we will see what happens then, but we are supposed to playing Scotland in June as well as Nations League games.

"But we can't think about them at the moment given the current situation," added Petrakov.

