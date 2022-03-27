El Salvador proclaims state of emergency as homicides soar

(CNN) El Salvador's legislative assembly approved a state of emergency law early Sunday to tackle a spiraling homicide rate -- driven by gangs Barrio 18 and MS-13 -- after the country's police forces reported 62 homicides on Saturday.

Constitutional rights including freedom of association and the right to a state-sponsored defense in court will be suspended for 30 days to better target criminal groups, according to the decree. Security forces will also be allowed to intercept phone calls and hold suspects in preliminary detention for longer periods of time under the new emergency decree.

"We made it right for the people of El Salvador," Ernesto Castro, president of the legislative assembly, tweeted after announcement of the government decree. "We approved a state of emergency to allow the Government to protect the life of the people of El Salvador and to tackle criminality head on."

El Salvador has a long history of organized crime groups fighting against security forces and among themselves to control territory and drug routes across Central America. The small Central American country -- roughly the size of Massachusetts -- led the world for the number of homicides related to the size of its population for several years in a row in the 2010s.

President Nayib Bukele, who took office in June 2019 with broad support, campaigned on the promise of taking a tough stance on gang violence, which has plagued El Salvador for decades.

