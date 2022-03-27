Georgia teenager accepted to almost 50 colleges

(CNN) A Georgia high school senior has received acceptance letters from 49 colleges and over $1 million in scholarship offers.

Makenzie Thompson, 18, didn't originally plan to apply to over 50 universities. But after attending college fairs and receiving fee waivers, she ended up applying to 51 schools. So far, she has been accepted to 49 -- and is still waiting to hear back from one more.

"It was a very, very good experience, just to see your hard work paying off and getting to see them just pile up in a folder," she told CNN.

"My family is ecstatic," she said. "Getting 49 acceptances and over 1.3 million, they're like 'wow, you're going places.'"

Thompson has been a star student throughout high school, which she credited to strict time management. "Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn't have been able to do anything," she said.

