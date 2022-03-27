Start your week smart: Ukraine, Putin, Colorado wildfire, China plane crash, Volcano
Updated 8:58 AM ET, Sun March 27, 2022
Two cups of coffee a day keeps the doctor away! Contrary to worries among some doctors and the public, new research found that drinking two to three cups of coffee daily has been associated with a 10% to 15% lower risk of getting heart disease. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
• Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks, including to the east of Kharkiv and northwest of Mariupol, after Russian missiles struck the western city of Lviv yesterday.
• US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" during a speech in Poland yesterday, but the White House said afterward that it was not a direct call for regime change.
• A wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, has prompted an evacuation warning for nearly 20,000 people.
• All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines jetliner that crashed in the densely forested mountains of southern China Monday are dead, China's aviation authorities confirmed late yesterday.
• Philippine authorities have evacuated thousands of residents as volcano Taal spewed a mile-high plume south of central Manila.
The week ahead
Monday
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson's confirmation hearings concluded last week after rounds of questioning and heated exchanges with some GOP senators. Republicans, however, are expected to request a one-week delay, pushing the vote to April 4. The committee chair, Sen. Dick Durbin, has already announced that he would accept the request.
President Joe Biden is also expected to release his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023. The statutory deadline for submission to Congress is typically the first Monday in February, but the announcement was delayed due to the late State of the Union address this year.
Tuesday
It's launch day for CNN+, a whole new streaming experience that will bring you a fresh take on the day's headlines and a way to interact and take part in the conversation.
Something else that's set to launch Tuesday ... Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will send another rocket to the edge of space. The launch was originally set for March 23, but was pushed back for additional ground tests. "SNL" star Pete Davidson, who had been scheduled to make the trip, said he was no longer able to go after the launch date was moved. Blue Origin later announced it will replace Davidson with the chief architect of its suborbital rocket, Gary Lai. Five other paying customers are set to go on the flight.
Thursday
March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day. The national holiday honors the civil rights activism of the late labor organizer. Without Chavez, California's farm workers wouldn't have fair wages, lunch breaks and access to toilets or clean water in the fields.
Friday
Happy April Fools' Day! We all need a little laugh every now and then. Today is the day to joke and have fun with your friends and family, so here are some of the greatest April Fools' pranks of all time. Feel free to use them as inspiration! Or maybe you already have a few pranks up your sleeve!
