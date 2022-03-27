Colorado firefighters make gains against a Boulder-area wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate

(CNN) Just one day after a wildfire spurred evacuation orders for 19,000 people in Colorado, the inferno is already 21% contained, officials said Sunday.

Mike Smith of the Boulder Incident Management Team said he was "very happy" with the firefighting efforts against the NCAR fire, which started Saturday afternoon.

"We've had zero structures lost; we have zero reportable injuries currently," Smith told reporters Sunday.

"We had over 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies. That, combined with all of the fuel mitigation treatments that we've done in this area, is one of the reasons that we had such great success."