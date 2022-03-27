A construction worker was killed in a partial collapse at a Boston parking garage that was being demolished

(CNN) A construction worker died Saturday after suffering a "substantial" fall while apparently inside a crane at a Boston parking garage that partially collapsed while it was being demolished, officials said.

The collapse was reported to first responders around 5:40 p.m., Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said during a news conference.

When rescuers arrived at the garage in the Government Center area of Boston, they saw the construction worker was at the bottom of the collapse, Dempsey said.

The worker is believed to have been in the crane when it fell about nine stories, Boston Police Capt. Kelley McCormick said during the news conference, noting there was "a tremendous amount of debris."

"It's a building being demolished, so those buildings are always dangerous," Dempsey said.

Read More