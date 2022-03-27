Atari's 'Home Pong' prototype sells at auction for more than $270K

(CNN) If you think the PS5 is expensive, get a load of Atari's "Home Pong" prototype.

The original 1975, hand-carved wood mock-up of the Pong system recently sold for $270,910 at auction, according to seller RR Auction.

The one-off system features paddle control knobs, a bright red "start game" button, a metal grille for its built-in speaker, and a finished Pong chip in a prototype circuit board. It is one of only two prototypes built by Atari.

The prototype comes from the collection of Allan Alcorn -- the landmark game's creator and former mentor to Steve Jobs.

Atari released the table tennis-themed arcade game in 1972. It wasn't until a few years later that it introduced a home system, creating the market for home video game consoles.

