North Carolina ends Saint Peters' Cinderella run, will face Coach K and rival Duke in Final Four

(CNN) North Carolina ended the Saint Peter's Cinderella run in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

No. 8 seed Tar Heels defeated the No. 15 seed Peacocks 69-49 in the Elite Eight to set up a historic rivalry showdown with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski -- the all-time winningest coach in men's Division I college basketball -- and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

This will be the first time the two rivals meet in the NCAA men's tournament.

The Tar Heels were led by center Armando Bacot, who finished with 20 points and 22 rebounds.

St. Peter's KC Ndefo tries to get around North Carolina's Leaky Black during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament.

On Saturday, Krzyzewski advanced to his record-setting 13th Final Four appearance after the Blue Devils defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 78-69 in the Elite Eight. Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of this season after leading the men's program to five national championships in 42 seasons -- in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, according to the NCAA.

