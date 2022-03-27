NYC aims to reduce racial inequities in maternal health care by offering free access to doulas

(CNN) New York City is to offer free access to doulas for families in the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

In addition to expanding the doula initiative, Adams also announced the expansion of the citywide Midwifery Initiative, which will allow the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to gather data on births and care with midwives -- and the expansion of the Maternity Hospital Quality Improvement Network to all 38 birthing facilities in the city.

The doula initiative is part of a larger project to reduce racial inequities in maternal health, said Adams.

"The root causes of racial disparities in maternal health are real, so it's time we do right by every mother and every baby, no matter the color of their skin or the language they speak," said the mayor. "By expanding and investing in both doulas and midwives, we are taking the steps necessary to begin to address the disparities in maternal deaths, life-threatening complications from childbirth, and infant mortality."

Racial disparities in maternal health outcomes are stark. Black women are three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In New York City, these differences are even more dramatic: Black women in the city are nine times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women, according to the mayor's office, and their infants are three times as likely to die under the age of 1.

Doulas, some argue, are a key tool in combating those disparities and improving outcomes for mothers and babies. Studies have linked the services of doulas and midwives to health benefits for the mother and baby -- such as lower rates of birth complications, lower rates of low birth weight for babies, and increased rates of breastfeeding.