Christian Eriksen scores with first touch for Denmark upon return to international football after cardiac arrest

(CNN) Christian Eriksen marked his return to international football by scoring with his first touch for Denmark having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was brought on as a halftime substitute against the Netherlands in the two countries' international friendly, 287 days after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland in Copenhagen last year.

And just minutes later, he produced an excellent finish into the top left-hand corner with his first touch of the game.

He could have added a second later on, but he agonizingly hit the post.

Despite Denmark going onto to eventually lose 4-2 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Eriksen called his return "perfect."

Read More