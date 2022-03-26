Tonight is Earth Hour. Here's how you can participate

(CNN) Tonight, for the 15th consecutive year, people around the world will turn off their lights for one hour. It's part of a grassroots global campaign called Earth Hour.

What is Earth Hour?

What is the purpose of Earth Hour?

WWF describes the event as a symbol of "unity" and "hope" for a sustainable future.

"Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for us all," the WWF says on the Earth Hour website

How can I participate?

You can mark Earth Hour by turning off your lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone.

The WWF also recommends that supporters "take action beyond the hour, whether it is supporting a local WWF project or getting involved in Earth Hour campaigns in their own country, or starting the movement in their own community."