A 9-year-old Foo Fighters fan got to meet -- and play for -- Taylor Hawkins, just three days before he died

(CNN) On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl set up her drum kit outside of the Foo Fighters' hotel in Paraguay, hoping to impress the band. Surrounded by other fans who cheered her on, her skills soon caught the ears of the late Taylor Hawkins, who came down to see the young drummer.

Emma Sofia was the lucky fan who got a chance to meet Hawkins just three days before he died.

She has been drumming for about two years, her father, Julio Peralta, told CNN Saturday. "She was inspired to play drums by her uncle, who is a drummer and a big fan of the Foo Fighters ." Peralta said.

On March 22, Emma and her parents had tickets for Asunciónico Festival , a music festival in Asunción, Paraguay. Artists and bands like the Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus were all set to perform.

The festival was canceled due to severe weather -- but that didn't stop Emma from trying to get the Foo Fighters attention.

