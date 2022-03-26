Jury awards $14 million to demonstrators injured in Denver during protests over George Floyd's death

(CNN) A federal jury Friday awarded $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 12 people who were injured by Denver police officers while protesting the death of George Floyd in 2020, according to court documents.

After deliberating for nearly five hours, the jury decided that Denver police response during protests in May and June 2020 violated these protesters' constitutional rights, the documents show.

The City and County of Denver was a defendant in the lawsuit along with Jonathan Christian, a police officer during the 2020 protests.

According to court documents, Christian must directly pay $250,000 to protester Elisabeth Epps, who alleged that the officer shot her. Christian acknowledged in court firing a pepper ball at Epps, but disputed whether it actually hit her, according to The Denver Gazette

After the jury's decision, the City and County of Denver told CNN in a statement that the city wasn't fully prepared for what transpired during the "unprecedented" protests.

