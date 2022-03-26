Florida man dies after crashing his car into an 11-foot alligator

(CNN) A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot alligator.

The crash occurred after midnight on Thursday, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

John Hopkins, 59, was driving east on County Road 672 in LIthia, about two miles west of County Road 39, when he struck an 11-foot alligator in the roadway. Lithia is about 25 miles east of Tampa.

Hopkins' car "veered off the road" and turned into a ditch, where a passing driver noticed it and called 911, the sheriff's office said.

Hopkins and the alligator were both deceased when detectives arrived on the scene.

