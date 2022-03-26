Photos: Here's every film that won the Oscar for best picture Frances McDormand stars in the movie "Nomadland," which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2021. McDormand also won best actress for her role as a woman who, following job loss and the death of her husband, finds a community and kinship among people who live in their vans. Director Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to win the Oscar for best director. Hide Caption 1 of 93

"Parasite" (2020): This South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of the economic gap, became the first non-English film to win best picture. Director Bong Joon Ho won an Oscar, too, and the film also won for best original screenplay.

"Green Book" (2019): "Green Book," the true story about a friendship between an African-American pianist and a white bouncer touring the Deep South in the early 1960s, won the best picture Oscar and two others: best original screenplay and best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali). The "green book" refers to the guide that told black motorists which hotels would accept them.

"The Shape of Water" (2018): Guillermo del Toro's story about a mute woman who falls in love with a man-like fish creature won four awards on Oscar night: best picture, best director (del Toro), best production design and best original score.

"Moonlight" (2017): "Moonlight," a coming-of-age drama about a gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood, was named the winner for 2016 -- but only after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced first. "Moonlight" is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue."

"Spotlight" (2016): "Spotlight" -- a film about Boston Globe investigative reporters digging into a sex abuse scandal involving Catholic priests -- won best picture at the 88th annual Academy Awards.

"Birdman" (2015): "Birdman," starring Michael Keaton, also won three other Oscars: best director, best cinematography and best original screenplay. The film, about a onetime superhero actor making a comeback bid through a Broadway play, was filled with unusual touches: It was filmed as if all one shot, scored with a jazzy-drum soundtrack and shaded with magical realism.

"12 Years a Slave" (2014): Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Chiwetel Ejiofor appear in "12 Years a Slave," which won the Oscar in 2013. The story of Solomon Northup (Ejiofor), a free African-American man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery, won three awards: best picture, best supporting actress (Lupita Nyong'o) and best adapted screenplay (John Ridley).

"Argo" (2013): "Argo," based on a 1980 operation to free some of the American hostages during the Iran hostage crisis, won three Oscars: best picture, best adapted screenplay and best film editing. Ben Affleck, right, directed and starred.

"The Artist" (2012): Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo star in "The Artist," the first (mostly) silent film to win best picture since 1927's "Wings." The film, about the fall and rise of a silent film star, won five Oscars.

"The King's Speech" (2011): "The King's Speech," about England's King George VI and how he overcame his stutter, won four Oscars, including a best actor trophy for star Colin Firth.