Senator Ben Cardin is the senior US Senator for Maryland. Senator Lisa Murkowski is the senior US Senator for Alaska. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The US Constitution does not guarantee women the same rights and protections as men. To the surprise of many, it contains no explicit protection against discrimination on the basis of sex.

Ben Cardin

We intend to change that to ensure that "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

Lisa Murkowski

We represent Alaska and Maryland, states with vastly different constituencies and geographies, but we are working together to advance equality for all Americans because legal inequities continue to persist between men and women.