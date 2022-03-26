F1 organizers insist Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead despite Houthi attack on nearby oil facility

(CNN) Race organizers confirmed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place this weekend despite an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels on an oil storage facility near the track on Friday.

A joint statement from Formula 1 and the sport's governing body FIA said that "following discussions with all the teams and drivers," the race at the Jeddah circuit would go ahead. The Saudi Grand Prix is the second race of the new season and comes on the seventh anniversary of the start of the civil war in Yemen.

"Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," the statement read.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Friday's explosion at the Aramco facility -- an F1 sponsor -- occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the track and smoke could be seen billowing over the city during Friday's practice.

