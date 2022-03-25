(CNN) J.K. Rowling has hit back at Vladimir Putin after the Russian President compared the West's treatment of his country to a public backlash faced by the Harry Potter author.

In a message shared on her Twitter account on Friday, the writer said critiques of cancel culture are "not best made" by those "slaughtering civilians."

Rowling also posted a link to a 2021 BBC News article about jailed anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny and denounced the invasion of Ukraine

"Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics," she told her 13.9 million followers on Twitter, along with the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine

Putin complained about cancel culture during a televised video conference with cultural figures Friday, saying the West was trying to "cancel" Russia, and compared his country's treatment to a public backlash Rowling faced in the past for views that were perceived by some as transphobic. Putin, who casts himself as a flag-bearer for conservative cultural values, has railed against trans and gay rights.

