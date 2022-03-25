Birds are laying eggs earlier, a new study shows. Scientists blame the climate crisis

(CNN) Egg-collecting enthusiasts in the late 1880s knew the hobby was crucial for understanding the natural world, but likely never imagined that their research would help scientists more than 100 years later understand how birds are affected by the changing environment.

Using a modern and a Victorian-era collection of egg samples, researchers found that several bird species in the Chicago area nest and lay eggs almost a full month earlier now than they did a century ago, according to a study published Friday in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

The climate crisis is to blame, researchers say.

Of the 72 species documented in their data, a third have been nesting earlier and earlier, the team found. Birds that changed their nesting habits laid eggs around 25 days prematurely, on average.

The team studied egg collections from the Field Museum in Chicago, the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology and the Chicago Academy of Sciences.

