Avalanche 60-80 feet deep cuts off houses in Anchorage

(CNN) An avalanche measuring between 60 to 80 feet deep and 300 to 400 feet wide has cut off nearly 100 houses in Anchorage, Alaska, according to public officials.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department (APD) responded in the early hours of Friday to reports of an avalanche that cut off residents on Hiland Road, the department said in a statement.

"Right now we've got close to 100 homes that are stranded without power," Mark Littlefield, an Anchorage municipality officer, said in a Facebook post shared by Mayor Dave Bronson. Littlefield estimated the avalanche occurred late Thursday night.

Police said they had no reports of anyone trapped in the snow and no homes were damaged in the avalanche. They urged people to stay away as the snow is extremely unstable.

"We are waiting for the avalanche assessment crew to make sure that the area is safe before we can begin any snow removal and opening of the road," Littlefield added.

