A South Dakota hotel denied service to Native Americans, lawsuit says

(CNN) A hotel in South Dakota is accused of refusing to rent a room to at least two Indigenous women after its owner reportedly threatened to ban all Native Americans from the property.

The alleged incident was "part of a policy, pattern, or practice of intentional racial discrimination against Native Americans," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of South Dakota Western Division against the hotel, a sports bar within the property and its parent company the Retsel Corporation. Connie and Nicholas Uhre, who are also named in the lawsuit, are directors of the Retsel Corporation, according to company documents filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State.

When Sunny Red Bear and another Native American woman arrived at the hotel on Monday, a front desk employee claimed the hotel was not renting rooms to people with "local" identifications, the lawsuit says. The following day, the suit states, a hotel employee refused to reserve five rooms to representatives of the NDN Collective, saying the hotel wasn't able to rent the available rooms to the group because of unspecified "issues."

