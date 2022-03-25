Montana hiker found dead after suspected grizzly bear attack

(CNN) A hiker who had been reported missing in Montana earlier this week was found dead Friday after a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear.

Sheriff Brad Bichler of the Park County Sheriff's Office told CNN Craig Clouatre, 40, was hiking with a friend Wednesday in the Six Mile Creek area, which is about 20-25 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, when they split up.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing this update. After an extensive search this morning we have located Craig," Bichler said in a Facebook post.

"It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive," Bicher's post said.

Bichler said the pair were supposed to meet back up, but Clouatre "didn't show up Wednesday night."

