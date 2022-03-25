(CNN) A 14-year-old boy died after he fell from a theme park ride Thursday night near Orlando, authorities said.

Witnesses said the boy fell from the recently debuted Orlando FreeFall ride -- described by its operators as the world's tallest freestanding drop tower -- at the Orlando-area ICON Park entertainment complex, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the park around 11 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"This death investigation is in its very early stages," the office said in a news release.

The Orlando FreeFall opened in January, according to ICON Park's website. The ride stands at 430 feet, making it the world's tallest freestanding drop tower, it states.

