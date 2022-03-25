Maine teen accused of plotting to attack a Chicago area mosque

(CNN) Federal prosecutors have accused a Maine teen of plotting to attack a Chicago-area mosque and charged him with possession of a destructive device.

According to court documents unsealed on Friday, Xavier Pelkey, who was 18 years old when he was arrested on February 11, was charged by criminal complaint in Maine federal court for one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Pelkey for comment.

In the documents, an FBI agent said investigators found three items in a backpack that appeared to be handmade explosive devices. An initial review of the items found them to be fireworks taped together with staples, pins, and thumbtacks, which the FBI agent said were "designed to increase the amount of shrapnel propelled by an explosion" if detonated.

Prosecutors allege Pelkey planned to attack a Shia Muslim mosque in the Chicago area "during spring break" with a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old with whom he had been speaking on Instagram.

