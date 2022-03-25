Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal shoving of Broadway vocal coach released on bail

(CNN) The woman who allegedly pushed an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach to the ground outside her apartment building has been released on bail, her attorney confirmed to CNN.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault. Judge Michael Gaffey set Pazienza's cash bail at $500,000. She did not enter a plea, according to Naomi Puzzello and Caitlyn Fowles, spokespeople for the Manhattan DA's Office.

Vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern suffered a head injury from the March 10 attack and later died from her injuries.

"Lauren is very relieved to be heading home to be with her family. Tomorrow, they will have the Guster [sic] family in their thoughts and prayers on the day of Ms. Guster's funeral," Attorney Arthur Aidala wrote in an email to CNN.

Aidala said earlier this week he "anxiously await[s] the production of the discovery material by the District Attorney's Office."

