Saint Peter's becomes first No. 15 seed to reach Elite Eight in NCAA tournament history

(CNN) It's likely that before this month, many sports fans had not heard of Saint Peter's, a university in Jersey City, New Jersey, with an enrollment of 2,637.

That's all changed now if you've been following the men's NCAA tournament. The Saint Peter's men's basketball team has made history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, upsetting the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Guard Doug Edert said the team was energized by the crowd.

"We had a great crowd today," Edert said. "The whole environment, it was just unreal. I don't think any of us were nervous or really cared about how many people were there watching us. We just went out there and did our thing. We've been doing what we've been doing all season, which was defending and playing as hard as we possibly can. And then the emotions at the end, again, we're making history and we look forward to making more history."

The Peacocks, the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in history, will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the Elite Eight on Sunday. This is the program's fourth NCAA tournament appearance overall.

