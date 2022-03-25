(CNN) On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring Emma Weyant (a Florida resident and former Olympian who attends the University of Virginia) to be the "rightful winner" of the 500-yard freestyle race at this year's NCAA women's swimming championship. Weyant finished second in the race, losing to Lia Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania.

Nicole Hemmer

DeSantis, who has never met a controversy he didn't want to court, issued the proclamation because Thomas is transgender. This was not DeSantis's first foray into anti-trans politics: Last year he signed a law banning transgender girls and women at public schools and colleges from participating on girls' and women's sports teams. At the time, he said , "As a father of two daughters, I want my girls, and every girl in Florida, to compete on an even playing field for the opportunities available to young women in sports." More recently, he signed a bill that bans education involving sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade (popularly known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill).

The proclamation builds on a nationwide campaign against trans women competing in sports. That campaign has required a number of conservatives to do a 180 on women's sports. Long a subject of derision and defunding by many on the right, now these sports have become sacrosanct.

That about-face comes not because conservatives have discovered the value of women's athletics, but because they have discovered its value in the broader field of anti-trans politics and the culture wars fueled by those politics. Though the new legislation comes with names like the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" DeSantis signed, the goal has nothing to do with securing equal resources, opportunity or pay for women athletes -- issues the right has objected to for decades.

In his proclamation, DeSantis insisted that he was acting "to preserve fair opportunities for female athletes," and that "women have fought for decades to have equal opportunities in athletics." What he failed to mention is that in those fights, historically the right has often been on the other side.