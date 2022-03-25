300 people were killed in Russian airstrike on Mariupol theater, Ukrainian authorities say

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) About 300 people are believed to have died in a Russian attack on a theater in Mariupol nine days ago, the city council has said, citing eyewitness reports.

The March 16 bombing of Mariupol's Drama Theater, where Ukrainian officials say up to 1,300 had sought refuge, was among the most brazen of Russia's attacks on civilians since its invasion began in late February.

Painted on the ground outside the building -- in giant Russian letters -- was the word "CHILDREN." The message -- large enough to be viewed from the sky -- was scrawled near a public square. Russia has denied its forces hit the theater, claiming instead that the Azov battalion, the Ukrainian army's main presence in Mariupol, blew it up.

Announcing the update on its Telegram channel, the city council said: "Unfortunately, we start the day with bad news. There is information, based on eyewitnesses, that about 300 people died in the Drama Theater in Mariupol as a result of a bombing by Russian aircraft.

"We still do not want to believe in this horror. We still want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say otherwise."

Read More