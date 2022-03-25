There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week, the gorgeous kitchenware brand Caraway released a collection with Crate & Barrel, and Billie and Calpak dropped a great star-signed inspired razor travel set and mini carry-on you’ll want to add to cart for your next vacation. Take a look below for more on these (and to shop them before they sell out). Caraway x Crate & Barrel New cookware color drops Caraway’s been on our radar for a while — the brand’s whole M.O. is gorgeous pots and pans made with non-toxic ceramic coating (and with cookware this pretty, you don’t need serving platters either). Today, it’s teaming up with Crate & Barrel to launch a pretty trio of limited-edition colors. Think: a dramatic sapphire blue, a blush rose quartz and a classically elegant cream, all affixed with glam gold handles. You can shop it now at Crate & Barrel, but act fast; the last collab (a silt green color) sold out in five hours. Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on For one- or two-night trips, it always seems so unnecessary to bring a whole carry-on, but you don’t want to just throw stuff in your tote bag, either. Enter Calpak’s newest launch, the Hue Mini Carry-on, which is the brand’s smallest hardshell case yet. It’s designed to fit the essentials and only the essentials (because sometimes that’s all you truly need). It’ll hold up to a 13-inch laptop, as well as accessories, files and clothing, and it’s made to zip seamlessly through the airport with 360-degree spinner wheels, too. It’s available to shop now in Sand, Moss, Linen, Hazel, Black and Atlantic colorways. Billie Astrology Shave Set Do the most with your self-care and shave in accordance with your star sign. Billie’s limited-edition shave set dropped this week, and we’re here for the custom shaving cream scents included in the bundle that are tailored to your star sign. It includes a sparkly lilac handle for the razor, two blades, a magnetic razor holder, a travel case and shaving cream in your perfect scent. Astrologer Nadine Jane created bespoke fragrances that match each star sign’s version of self-care: Think free-spirited tuberose and cedarwood for Aries and joyful turmeric mandarin for Leos. It’s a limited edition, so don’t wait to shop it on Billie. Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot in Acid Spring is the time for everything to green up again, and at Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot, that goes for cookware too. The brand’s covetable colorways have just added a new hue to the list: A vivid shade of green called Acid that adds a pow to whatever you’re cooking up, whether it’s a vegan curry or slowly braised pork tenderloin. New colors from the brand tend to sell out super-fast, so don’t wait to make this eye-catching purchase for your kitchen. It’s available for both the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot, so grab one or both — you’ll be sure to love each of them, since the two pieces of cookware replace more than 12 other pots and pans in total, leaving you with a pot and pan that truly do it all. Ruggable x Nina Takesh Washable rugs with high design We’re already obsessed with Ruggable’s easy-to-clean rugs: They come comprised of a pad (so it doesn’t slip) and an interchangeable cover that’s machine washable, so you can throw it in for a spin cycle when you need to and also swap out looks as your decor changes. Right now, we’re swapping out our covers for new designs from Nina Takesh’s collab with the brand (you might have heard of the interior design’s The Red Elevator channel on YouTube or follow her Instagram). There are 12 different styles in eight rectangular sizes, and each takes cues from Paris for modern sophistication courtesy of linear and geometric patterns. Megababe Safe From Chafe Kit Warmer temps are here, and with them we are gradually abandoning the tights that kept our legs warm in the cold — and our thighs from rubbing together. If your legs are experiencing a little chafing from the abrupt transition to skin-on-skin contact, Megababe just released a $30 kit that’s a rescue ointment for your thighs, whether at home, on the go or traveling. The kit includes two full-size Thigh Rescue sticks (the brand’s best seller), which is a non-toxic stick similar to deodorant that acts as an anti-friction agent for your soft skin. It also includes a purse-size mini you can take on the go, because the rub doesn’t stop when you leave home. Shop it now at Megababe. Draper James Shoes and handbags Reese Witherspoon is at it again, and this time she’s dropped her first collection of shoes and bags under her label Draper James. There are 37 different styles to choose from in the new drop, ranging in price from $85 to $140 — including all the styles you need for spring: espadrilles, kitten slingbacks, ballet flats and day and evening sandals. The handbags include faux leather and novelty fabrics at price points between $60 and $120. As always, expect Witherspoon’s Southern charm to shine through in fabrics like gingham, floral prints and ric-rac-embellished summer slides. Lisa Says Gah Dakota Flatform Slide-style flatform sandals were big (to say the least) in the ’00s, but the revamped slide flatform is looking better than ever for our summer wardrobes, especially Lisa Says Gah’s new Dakota Flatforms, which launched this week. The $179 sandals, designed to be unisex, come in a ton of great colors, like acid green (should you want to match your new Always Pan), as well as a super-practical saddle brown, blush pink or daisy-embellished black. Merrell x Sweaty Betty Actually cute hiking shoes Some of us hitting the weekend trails are just city people disguised as casual hikers, not rugged adventurers, and for us, the news of a collaboration between famous hiking footwear manufacturer Merrell and athleticwear-maker Sweaty Betty is excellent news. The two have teamed up to launch actually cool hiking shoes, available via Sweaty Betty’s website, and you can shop them both starting today. Building on a pair of Merrell hits, the Merrell Moab Speed GTX X SB Sneakers are a low-profile shoe while the Merrell Moab Speed Mid GTX X SB Sneakers hit a little higher on the ankle. Both come in cool grays and blacks with touches of green that range from lime to acid, and not only are they cool enough to wear in the city, but they’re made from recycled fabrics, too.