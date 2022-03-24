Mysterious 'odd radio circles' seen in space, new image shows

(CNN) There is a new kind of mystery object in space, and after capturing their best image yet, astronomers are one step closer to understanding these celestial oddballs.

They are known as odd radio circles, or ORCs. While the thought of ORCs may bring the goblinlike humanoids from the "Lord of the Rings" books to mind, these fascinating objects have baffled scientists since they first discovered them in 2020.

Astronomers found the odd radio circles using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope, operated by Australia's national science agency CSIRO, or Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, two years ago.

These space rings are so massive that they measure about a million light-years across -- 16 times bigger than our Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers believe it takes the circles 1 billion years to reach their maximum size, and they are so large that the objects have expanded past other galaxies.

