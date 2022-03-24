Flights are taking huge 'detours' to avoid Russian air space. Here's what that means for emissions

(CNN) Since Russia closed its airspace to airlines from dozens of countries at the end of February -- in response to sanctions levied for its invasion of Ukraine -- about 400 flights per month that had previously been routed over the country are being forced to take a wider berth, according to Flightradar24.

In lieu of using Russian airspace, some flights from Europe to Asia are flying south of the country or, in some cases, taking a painfully long reroute over the Arctic. And Russia is huge; it's the largest country on the planet -- larger than the continent of Antarctica.

The new routes are leading to more time in the air for passengers and crew, more miles flown and more fuel burned -- which means more planet-warming emissions.

Japan Airlines Flight JL43 from Tokyo to London, for instance, uses a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that burns roughly 2,300 gallons of fuel per hour. The rerouted JL43 flight -- which now heads east over the North Pacific, Alaska, Canada and Greenland -- added 2.4 hours of flight time and likely burned around 5,600 gallons more fuel, a 20% increase.

That means Flight JL43 could be emitting an additional 54,000 kilograms, or 60 tons, of planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to calculations by Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading, for CNN. That's the same amount of carbon dioxide as the average car driving 137,000 miles, or nearly six times around the planet.