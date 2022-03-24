Facilities manager killed in Florida mosque attack hailed as hero, credited with saving children's lives

(CNN) Authorities are hailing the facilities manager at a Florida mosque as a hero who gave his life and potentially saved children at the center's school and daycare.

Seminole County deputies responded early Thursday morning to the Husseini Islamic Center in Sanford after a woman called 911 and said there was an injured, potentially deceased person on the property, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a news conference.

According to the 911 caller, when she arrived for work at the center, she saw a pair of pants at the front door. Inside she found signs of an altercation: Chairs were thrown around, a table moved and a window had been smashed with a propane tank, Lemma said. The woman saw a body on the back porch and called the police, he said.

Deputies found the body of the 59-year-old facilities manager on the porch. He had been bludgeoned and beaten with a shovel, Lemma said.

Authorities believe the suspect entered the mosque after breaking the window with the propane tank. The deadly altercation happened when the victim came in for the day, Lemma said.

