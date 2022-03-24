Denver Fire Department puts out 'significant fire' at Broncos' stadium

(CNN) Flames burned Thursday in a construction zone on the third level at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, the city's fire department said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

"A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained," Empower Field at Mile High said in a tweet.

The fire department posted several photos on Twitter showing large flames engulfing seats and thick black smoke at the home stadium of the Denver Broncos . Another shows gray smoke as water hits the fire.

Greg Pixley, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department, said it was a "significant fire" that burned what he estimated to be at least 1,000 square feet.

"Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival," the Denver Fire Department said in a tweet.

