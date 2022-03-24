Second Texas grand jury declines to charge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

(CNN) A second Texas grand jury investigation into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has ended without any charges, Brazoria County's top prosecutor announced Thursday afternoon.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a written statement.

"Accordingly, this matter is closed," Selleck said.

The statement did not specify what allegations were being considered by the grand jury against Watson. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits, many of them alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

