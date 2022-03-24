US tuberculosis rates went up more than 9% in 2021 after plummeting early in pandemic, study shows

(CNN) Tuberculosis cases in the United States rose 9.4% in the past year after falling almost 20% in 2020, though the latest rates are still significantly lower than before the pandemic, according to a new study.

The study, published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, analyzed CDC data to quantify and characterize trends in tuberculosis cases.

According to the report, cases increased from 7,173 to 7,860 in 2021. This follows a 19.9% drop in cases between 2019 and 2020. However, 2021 cases are still 12.6% lower than they were in 2019.

Before the pandemic, case rates dropped an average of 1% to 2% yearly.

Tuberculosis cases increased for both US-born and non-US-born people between 2020 and 2021, the study says. About 71% of cases in 2021 were identified in people not born in the US, similar to years prior. Among the non-U.S.-born population, 9.1% were diagnosed within one year of immigrating to the US, compared with 9.7% in 2020 and 15.6% in previous years.

