Abortion restrictions limit training options for doctors during medical residency

A barrage of abortion restrictions rippling across the country, from Florida to Texas to Idaho, is shrinking the already limited training options for U.S. medical students and residents who want to learn how to perform abortion procedures.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends standardized training on abortion care during medical residency, the training period after medical school that provides future physicians on-the-job experience in a particular specialty. But the number of residency programs located in states where hospital employees are prohibited from performing or teaching about abortion — or at Catholic-owned hospitals with similar bans — has skyrocketed in recent years, an overlooked byproduct of anti-abortion legislation taking root in the American South, Midwest, and Mountain states.

Danna Ghafir, a born and bred Texan and third-year medical student in her home state, will leave Texas when the time comes for residency training.

"How does legislation inform my approach to preparing for residency applications? It informs every decision I've made in the last year," said Ghafir, who asked that her school not be identified. "What if I match at a program in a state that is hostile to abortion and has a trigger law that would automatically ban abortion?"

Since Texas passed a six-week abortion ban, Ghafir said, some students and teachers at her school have become more vocal about advocating for abortion education. But she also has witnessed students who want to practice complex obstetrics having difficulty finding mentors.

