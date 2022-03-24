Chelsea allowed to sell tickets again as UK government revises its special license

(CNN) Chelsea FC will be allowed to sell tickets to away games, cup matches and fixtures involving the women's team after the UK government made alterations to the club's special license.

Due to UK sanctions placed on Russian oligarch and Chelsea club owner Roman Abramovich for his alleged ties with Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Blues had previously been unable to sell any tickets or merchandise.

Under the new license, proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Premier League, rather than Chelsea, and then be distributed to relevant parties -- either the Premier League or charities.

Away fans can now buy tickets for Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the revenue going to the Premier League.

These changes will also allow away fans to attend knock-out fixtures, including Chelsea's home Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid on April 6 and the FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Easter weekend.