One in five South Koreans have had Covid, as latest wave sees deaths surge

(CNN) South Korea's latest Covid-19 wave has pushed the country's total infections past 10 million since the pandemic began, as funeral homes struggle to keep up with a sudden surge in deaths.

Cases began rising in February, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The country is now seeing hundreds of thousands of new cases each day -- some of the highest daily averages in the world.

Authorities reported 395,598 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 10.8 million, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. That makes up about 20% of the national population -- meaning roughly one out of every five South Koreans have now been infected at some stage of the pandemic.

And Wednesday saw the country's deadliest day so far, with 470 new Covid deaths -- the highest daily coronavirus death toll since the virus was first detected in South Korea, according to data released Thursday.

But with almost 87% of South Korea's 52 million residents fully vaccinated and 63% of residents having now received booster shots, the country's infection and death rate is still far lower than many other nations.

