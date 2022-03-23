Crews are combing through devastated neighborhoods in the New Orleans area after a deadly tornado tore through the region

(CNN) Search and rescue teams were combing through debris and damaged neighborhoods in the New Orleans area overnight after a tornado slammed the region Tuesday.

A tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities just before 8 p.m., New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said in a statement.

One person was killed in the hard-hit Arabi neighborhood, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told CNN.

"We have some homes that were leveled. We have homes that were lifted up and put back down on the street," McInnis said of his community, which borders Orleans Parish, home to New Orleans' iconic French Quarter.

"The area that I've seen tonight, it's totally devastated in a few of our neighborhoods," McInnis told CNN's Don Lemon.

Read More