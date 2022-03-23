Tiger attack at Florida Everglades attraction injures employee

(CNN) A tiger attacked an employee of a Florida Everglades tourist attraction Tuesday, leaving him hospitalized with severe injuries, officials said.

The tiger was being fed by its caretaker in an enclosed area around 4:30 p.m. when another employee who was not authorized to go inside entered the enclosure, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook , citing preliminary information.

The tiger attacked the employee, identified as a 50-year-old man, injuring both his arms, the post said. He was taken to a hospital.

"The tiger's caretaker was able to safely contain the tiger. The tiger is not injured," the sheriff's office said.

Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, Florida , confirmed the incident in a statement on its website. The business is licensed to care for tigers by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the US Department of Agriculture, its statement said.

